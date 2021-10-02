Prosecutors: Neo-Nazis discussed assassinating speaker of the House of Delegates

Federal prosecutors in Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, are recommending 25-year prison sentences for Lemley Jr, and Mathews, two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia’s Capitol. (U.S. Attorney via AP)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending 25-year prison sentences for two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia’s Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors described former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. as domestic terrorists who prepared for a civil war and talked about planning an attack at the January 2020 rally in Virginia.

In the course of making those plans, prosecutors say the men discussed the viability of assassinating Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, speaker of the House of Delegates. Communications between the two men entered as evidence by prosecutors show they had obtained Filler-Corn’s home address, and had contemplated attacking her on her way to work.

Filler-Corn is the first female and first Jewish speaker, which transcripts of the men’s conversation suggests may have been part of the reason Filler-Corn was targeted.

“Ah considering that she’s Jewish that tells me that ah fuck it’s interesting how they invaded

that one city took over and now they’re changing the state,” one of the men said.

“She’s a woman too so she doesn’t understand subtleties,” the other responded.

In a statement addressing the revelations, Filler-Corn said, “This is extremely disturbing, and it should disturb all Americans. This pattern of using violence to intimidate the leaders and symbols of our democracy undermines the core values of our democracy itself.”

Mathews and Lemley Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to gun charges in June. They were charged along with a third member of The Base, a white supremacist organization. Defense attorneys filed their sentencing memos under seal.