Protestors march in Goochland, demanding release of bodycam footage from Xzavier Hill shooting

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of protestors in Goochland on Friday marched to the Goochland County Circuit Court where the Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is located, demanding justice for Xzavier D. Hill who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police on Jan. 9.

The group is demanding the Virginia State Police and authorities in Goochland release bodycam footage from the officers involved with the shooting.

Hill, 18, of Charlottesville, is alleged to have led state troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 64 in the early morning hours of Jan. 9. Hill’s vehicle got stuck in the median as he attempted to make a u-turn. State police say Hill flashed a gun at the troopers who approached his vehicle. Troopers opened fire, killing Hill.

Video posted to Twitter by those taking part in the march and protest show those in the group chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

The circuit court closed at noon on Friday in advance of the march. The court clerk’s Facebook page put out a message saying they would reopen on Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Over in Henrico, a group of protestors also gathered in support of the family of Hill. It is believed that Hill’s funeral was held on Friday.