2 arrested, smoke devices ignited in protest on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — At least 1 person has been arrested in a protest on Richmond’s Cary Street.

A witness tells 8News they were eating and saw a group of people walking down the street with masks on. Richmond Police followed the crowd around 8 Saturday night in a van, then the crowd became unruly.

Richmond Police say the group ignited several smoke devices. one person was arrested for unlawful actions during the protest, and a second person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

No one was hurt.

8News is working to find out the purpose of the protest.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.