2 arrested, smoke devices ignited in protest on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — At least 1 person has been arrested in a protest on Richmond’s Cary Street.
A witness tells 8News they were eating and saw a group of people walking down the street with masks on. Richmond Police followed the crowd around 8 Saturday night in a van, then the crowd became unruly.
Richmond Police say the group ignited several smoke devices. one person was arrested for unlawful actions during the protest, and a second person was arrested for assaulting an officer.
No one was hurt.
8News is working to find out the purpose of the protest.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.