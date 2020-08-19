Pulaski man, ‘Cookie’, wanted on multiple felony charges after police find guns, drugs in his home

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — Police are in search of a Pulaski man after finding multiple drugs and firearms in his home when officers went to arrest him.

The Pulaski Police Department arrived at the home of Leonard Wayne Cole, aka “Cookie”, on Elkins Avenue in Pulaski to serve arrest warrants.

Upon arrival, police say they noticed several items that indicated illegal drugs were inside the home. After obtaining a search warrant, police found multiple weapons and narcotics in the home, and ‘Cookie’ is now charged with multiple felonies.

Police are now in search of Cole, 28, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for the possession of paraphernalia (syringes).

If you know of his whereabouts or see Cole, you can contact the Pulaski County Joint 911 Center at (540) 980-7800.

