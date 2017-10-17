‘Racist’ spray painted on Jefferson Davis Monument overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after the Jefferson Davis Monument was vandalized overnight.

Richmond Police said they received a call around 12:30 a.m. that someone was spray painting the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument and N. Davis Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the word ‘Racist’ spray painted in red.

Crews cleaned the graffiti off of the statue Tuesday afternoon, but this isn’t the first incident of it’s kind: Similar vandalisms have occurred at different monuments in Richmond over the past two years, and it’s costing the city thousands of dollars.

“We’re not pro vandalism, but there’s a reason for it and this is part of freedom of speech,” tourist Julie Bruno told 8News.

Julie and her husband, Ed Bruno, say politics are to blame.

“I think that our current political situation has provoked people into reacting this way and I’m not surprised,” E. Bruno said.

Local resident Barry Isenhour also thinks politics have driven people to vandalize the statues, but he believes they should stay put.

“It’s very sad that people have to do this because it costs taxpayers in the city of Richmond to clean this,” he explained.

The city says it’s cost taxpayers more than $12,000 to clean up vandalized monuments since 2015.

No suspect has been arrested in connection with the latest incident.

