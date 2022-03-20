RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning the night of Sunday, March 20, the ramp connecting Laburnum Avenue to I-64 West in Richmond’s Northside will close for repairs.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the repairs are expected to last until at least November.

While the ramp is closed, drivers will be able to access I-64 with two nearby alternatives:

N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) south, continuing onto N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. to I-64 west.

N. Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) north to the Bryan Park I-95/I-64 interchange. Follow signs for I-64 west.

These repairs are part of a long-term project intended to improve the condition of the bridge which began last October and and is expected to conclude in 2023. The project includes joint replacement, deck repairs, structural steel repairs, bearing rehabilitation and concrete substructure surface repairs.

More information about the project can be found here.