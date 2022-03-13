ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph Macon College defeated Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the quarterfinal of the NCAA Division III Championship Saturday and have earned a spot in the final four.

The Yellow Jackets are currently on a tear through the NCAA Division III Championship tournament, having made it past their first four opponents already and outscoring them by at least 16 and as many as 42.

Against WPI, Randolph Macon guard Buzz Anthony led the team in scoring and steals with 23 and 5 respectively. Guard Josh Talbert led the Jackets in assists with seven, and also had 9 points. The team leader in rebounds was forward Daniel Mbangue with 6, he also had 8 points. Forward Miles Mallory led the team in blocks with 4, he also had 11 points.

Randolph Macon will face the Marietta Pioneers in the Championship semifinal on March 18 at 5 p.m.