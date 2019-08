RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Police say a person of interest is in custody months after a VCU administrator was found dead inside her home.

Susan A. Fairman, of the 4700 block of Tanglewood Road, was found unresponsive in her home on May 9 following a welfare check. Once they arrived, they found Fairman who was face down in the tub located in the main bathroom, according to court documents.