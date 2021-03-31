Red Cross helps 4 adults, 9 children after apartment fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— The Red Cross is helping four adults and nine children who experienced an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Doug Reynolds, Battalion Chief of the Henrico Fire Department, said firefighters responded to a call for an apartment fire at Glenwood Farms Apartments around 1 a.m.Firehouse seven initially went into a fire attack to rescue children inside the apartment. Crews accounted for eight adults and 13 children outside of the home.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to Reynolds. The smoke and water damage affected four units altogether. Reynolds said someone inside one of the apartments discovered a fire in the bedroom.

The bed caught on fire and family members tried to move it outside, he said. One man suffered burns on his arm and went to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The Red Cross is helping four adults and nine children who experienced the fire with shelter and other immediate needs, said Reynolds.

A neighbor who lives across the street from where the fire happened, Stewart Brock, said he was shocked to see all the fire trucks on his way home.

“When we first came in we didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Brock lived in the area with his wife for a few months now. He’s thankful fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

“I did hear some people did lose their house. I’m sorry about that,” said Brock.