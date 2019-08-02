Redskins QB competition is heating up in week 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One week into training camp, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says the battle to start at quarterback in Week 1 between Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy is still wide open. Gruden has divided the work between the three so far.



“You can never have too many reps, but with more reps comes more work for other guys and more running for the receivers – you wear them down and the corners and the safeties and the linebackers and the defensive line, offensive line,” Gruden said.

With an exhibition game next Thursday, that even split could change, or it could remain the same.

“We’ll give them a day off tomorrow and then come back and we’ll meet as a staff on our day off and reevaluate the situation as far as reps are concerned with the quarterbacks.

But so far, I think it’s how we wanted it to be,” Gruden said. “We’ve given them all an equal shot – lots of reps and they are probably right around equal right now.”