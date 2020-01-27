Hong Kong confirms 8 virus cases, all linked to China

A worker in a hazardous materials suit takes the temperature of a truck driver at a checkpoint in Huaibei in central China’s Anhui Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 80. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — 8:30 p.m.

Hong Kong has confirmed two more cases of a new virus that started in central China, raising its total to eight.

Health department official Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan said Monday that all the cases are connected to Hubei province, where the outbreak started in December. She said there is no sign yet of it spreading to Hong Kong’s general population.

Chuang added the government is still very concerned about that possibility and will watch developments.

Chinese health authorities say the new virus has infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday.

___

8:10 p.m.

Thailand’s prime minister has spoken on television to try to reassure citizens that his government is taking all possible measures to cope with the outbreak of a deadly pneumonia-like virus in China.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha spoke Monday as public concerns rose after eight cases of the virus had been confirmed in the country, seven of them visitors from China and one Thai.

He said authorities so far ‘”are able to control the situation 100%, but we should not be careless.”

The prime minister said “suitable measures” have been taken to control the outbreak, including monitoring at the country’s five international airports.

Chinese health authorities said the new coronavirus had infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday.

___

7:30 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says his country is considering evacuating its citizens from Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the center of a outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus that has killed 80 people so far.

Heiko Maas told reporters Monday that the German government’s crisis response committee would meet shortly with medical experts to evaluate the situation. The foreign ministry currently advises Germans to refrain from or postpone “non-essential travel” to China.

He said the German embassy is in touch with its citizens in Wuhan, which a spokeswoman said number about 90 people. Mass says “we are examining and preparing for all options.”

A consular team is expected to arrive in Wuhan later Monday to provide Germans there with assistance.

___

7:15 p.m.

Malaysia’s government has announced it will ban travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of surrounding Hubei province beginning immediately.

A statement issued Monday by the Prime Minister’s Department said Malaysia would stop issuing visas for Chinese travelers from those areas.

The statement said the decision was made after consultations with experts and following advice of the World Health Organization.

Normal visa procedures will resume once the “situation returns to normal.”

The government also warned people not to spread any false information that might alarm the public.

_____

6:45 p.m.

Mongolia’s official news agency says the country’s Cabinet on Monday closed border crossings with China and suspended university classes to prevent the spread of a new viral disease.

There are no confirmed cases in Mongolia of the coronavirus cases that first surfaced in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and have now spread to at least a dozen countries. But the Montsame news agency said the Cabinet cited the “high risk” of the disease spreading across the country’s southern border.

The Cabinet also ordered public tours, children’s playgrounds and other public activities in the sprawling, sparsely populated North Asian nation to close.

The report said border crossings with China were closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Universities and other higher education institutions were ordered closed until March 2. That followed an earlier order for public schools and kindergartens to close effective Monday through March 2.

Chinese health authorities said the new coronavirus had infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday.