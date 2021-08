POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Recently, the Board of Supervisors in Powhatan County approved a partnership to expand broadband internet access in the county.

That partnership is between the county, Firefly Fiber Broadband and Dominion Energy.

The ultimate goal of the partnership is to provide high-speed internet in underserved areas.

There’s a survey to complete online to help show the widespread areas without connection.

