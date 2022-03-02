RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond residents are on high alert after health leaders confirmed 12 people were exposed to a rabid kitten.

Health leaders said four civilians and eight workers at Richmond Animal Care and Control were exposed to the infected animal.

The Richmond and Henrico Health District said the kitten was picked up along Fifth Avenue in Highland Park last week.

It was dropped off at the RACC and tested positive for rabies.

Kenneth Smith, the Environmental Health Program Manager for the Richmond City Health District, said the positive test results came across his desk Monday night.

“We haven’t done any human tests for rabies, we’ve got them set up to get their initial shots,” he said.

Employees at the RACC receive rabies immunizations before working with animals. Smith said they were evaluated to see if they still have immunity or if they should schedule a booster shot.

“Normally, domestic cats or dogs or ferrets don’t have rabies. It has to be contacted by a wild animal or bitten by a wild animal to get rabies,” he said.

Smith said the rabid kitten was most likely a stray animal.

It’s the city’s first case of animal rabies this year, compared to the two reported animal rabies cases in a bat and racoon in 2021. Rabies is a virus that attacks the nervous system in mammals and people, and it could be deadly.

Angelita King, who lives along Fifth Avenue, said she spotted something in her neighborhood.

“I did see a stray kitten that stayed on this porch a lot,” she said.

Smith said if you have pets or ever encounter a wild animal to follow these tips:

-Vaccinate all cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock against rabies and keep their shots up to date

-Don’t allow pets to roam freely through the neighborhood; keep them on a leash when walking them

-Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

“If you’re feeding your pet outside, make sure you check and get the food back up and the water. Don’t just leave it out overnight, that attracts wild animals and can cause problems,” he said.

King added that her neighbors, especially those with pets, should keep a tight leash and stay away from wild animals.

“If you have an animal, you need to treat them just like they’re a part of your family,” she said.

For information about rabies clinics at your local health department click here.