Retired Dinwiddie Sergeant passes away

Dinwiddie County, Va., (WRIC) — Retired Dinwiddie County Sergeant John “Roy” Hodges passed away Saturday.

The sheriff’s department posted news of his death on Facebook, saying “It is with deep sadness that we share that our retired Sergeant John “Roy” Hodges went to his eternal home yesterday.”

Roy joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1972 and served until he retired in 2010.



The sheriff’s department says Roy worked as a dispatcher, patrol deputy, investigator, and patrol Sergeant.



He taught the first years of the “DARE” program and was instrumental in the development of the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers.



The sheriff’s office says Roy was a teacher, mentor, friend, and “brother.”