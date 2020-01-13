1  of  3
Breaking News
Chesterfield Police searching for missing man Deadly double shooting in Petersburg Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down part of Hull Street Road

Retired Dinwiddie Sergeant passes away

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dinwiddie County, Va., (WRIC) — Retired Dinwiddie County Sergeant John “Roy” Hodges passed away Saturday.

The sheriff’s department posted news of his death on Facebook, saying “It is with deep sadness that we share that our retired Sergeant John “Roy” Hodges went to his eternal home yesterday.”

Roy joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1972 and served until he retired in 2010.

The sheriff’s department says Roy worked as a dispatcher, patrol deputy, investigator, and patrol Sergeant.


He taught the first years of the “DARE” program and was instrumental in the development of the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers.


The sheriff’s office says Roy was a teacher, mentor, friend, and “brother.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events