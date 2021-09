RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see sunny skies across Central Virginia, and it will be a very warm day as we climb into the upper 80s. It will be a little bit warmer today than the past couple of days, but it won't feel too bad.

Clear skies will be across central Virginia this evening but during the overnight a few clouds will roll in making it partly cloudy by early Wednesday morning. Our overnight lows will fall back into the middle 60s.