Reward of $10,000 offered for finding missing Northumberland County man, family pleads for answers

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a man who disappeared eight years ago from Northumberland County is seeking answers in his case.

Marcus Robinson’s loved ones gathered at his memorial Wednesday morning hoping a cash reward will prompt someone to come forward about his 2013 disappearance.

“Four years, five years, six years, seven years go by and we still don’t got no answers. We still don’t know where our family is at,” said Travis Harcum, Robinson’s cousin. “It’s impossible, it’s impossible to get closure.”

His family members attended a recent meeting with the FBI and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office about Robinson’s case.

Law enforcement is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Family members also put up $5,000 to add onto the reward offering.

Robinson was last seen March 9, 2013 at his parents home in Heathsville. He had plans to go to Lancaster County.

Clarence Robinson, Marcus’ father, said he thinks about his son all the time.

“I was the last one to see him. Sitting at my table. I spoke with him, and when I left he said ‘Dad I’ll see you later.’ Later never got here,” he said.

Investigators found Robinson’s car intentionally set on fire the next day and evidence that a gun had been fired inside of the vehicle.

Robinson was nowhere to be found.

Over time, evidence had turned the missing persons case into a homicide investigation.

Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said they are still searching for clues to solve the case.

“His disappearance was suspicious and we do believe foul play is involved,” he said.

Family members like Shawn Robinson are urging the community to come forward with answers in the disappearance of his brother. He hopes someone can shed light on the case of this military veteran and long time resident of Northumberland County.

“We’re just tired. We just need some answers. My mom and dad are here. Family. We need to see him,” he said. “We need to know what’s going on.”

Clarence Robinson said his son’s memorial lays along the same road his car was found in 2013. It will remain near Butter and Crawfords Corner Roads until he’s found.

“When I look at my nephew, I see my son. Sometimes I cry because I see my son in my nephew,” he said. “Sometimes people may not understand it but I do. It hurts to not know where my son is at.”