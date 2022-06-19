HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Summer travel is already proving to be a headache for thousands of people across the country and here at home.

The Richmond International Airport reported 30 out of 430 scheduled flights were cancelled between Friday and Sunday.

“It has not been a good week for travel,” said Cathy, who had traveled by plane a few times this week. She traveled to Richmond from another state Sunday.

“Had I just been perhaps five minutes earlier, I would have already had dinner,” she said.

Cathy said her plane arrived late to her transport connection, but this wasn’t the only time she faced delays.

Earlier this week, she was scheduled to fly out of North Carolina, the flight was cancelled twice because of the weather.

“I know that weather plays a huge part in flights,” she said. “I don’t know what happened today that caused them to be late though, so it just is what it is sometimes. We have to be patient but sometimes it’s not always easy.”

On Sunday, airlines worldwide canceled over 2,700 flights and delayed over 18,000, according to tracking service FlightAware. Nearly 800 of Sunday’s cancellations and 2,000 of the delays involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.