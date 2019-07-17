Richmond Ambulance Authority demonstrates how quickly temperatures can rise inside hot car

As they continue investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby who died in a hot car on Tuesday, police and first responders are reminding the public how easily it can happen to anyone.

Officials say the inside of a car can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

On Tuesday, 8News spoke with the mother of the baby who died; she said she drove home from the Food Lion at Iron Gate Place and saw the 10-month-old asleep in the back seat. The mother said she left the baby in the car while she put the groceries away in her home. She claims she returned to the vehicle ‘no more than 20 minutes later’ and saw her daughter was cold to the touch, dripping in sweat and that her lips had turned blue.

Richmond Police took the child to the hospital where she later died.

Now, Richmond Ambulance Authority is reminding parents how quickly temperatures can rise inside a car. RAA set up a car to demonstrate exactly how fast.

“It increases very rapidly in the first 15 minutes,” RAA Operations Supervisor Wesley Wampler said.

Wampler said best-case scenario would be a white car with light interior, but even in 95-degree weather, the thermometer showed the inside of the car reached 110 degrees in roughly 15 minutes.

“People need to understand the temperature outside, the temperature is not going to be the same inside in a hot car,” Wampler explained.

Wampler also warned that cracking windows won’t do much at all.

“It’s going to continue to heat up, it’s going to get hot and it’s going to overcome the child.”