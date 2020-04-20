Richmond and Henrico Health Districts offering free coronavirus testing for two neighborhoods

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced residents in two local neighborhoods will be able to get free COVID-19 testing.

Residents who live in or near Woodman West and Henrico Arms can get a free coronavirus test if they are experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, or a fever.

If you have any of these symptoms and live in the area call the Health District hotline at 804-205-3501 for more information. The testing location is not being publicly advertised to help keep the process efficient.

The departments said free tests are being offered this week to people who may not have health insurance at locations around the community. For more details, visit the Richmond City Health Department’s website here and the Henrico County Health Department’s website here.

LATEST HEADLINES: