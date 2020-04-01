Richmond area children can get a free meal at Sheetz

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –If your child is going hungry now that there’s no school Sheetz can help.

The chain announced it will give out free meals to children in need starting Thursday, April 2, as part of its new Kidz Mealz Bagz program.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

The free meals will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. All you need to do to get a meal is walk up to the register and ask an employee for one. Families will get one bag per child.

Sheetz said the program will last two weeks, and the lunches will be given out every day while supplies last. However, the company added they may extend it based on community need.

Here’s where you can pick up a meal in our area:

12341 Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA

2711 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, VA

20 S Providence Rd, Richmond, VA

9401 Amberdale Dr, Richmond, VA

231 E Hundred Rd, Chester, VA

4201 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, VA

1900 Colonial Crossings Dr, Prince George, VA

You can find a full list of participating locations here.

