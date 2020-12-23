Richmond-area health districts receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond region health districts have been receiving shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH stated that by the end of the year, 370,650 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Virginia.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, the second emergency use authorization granted.

Vaccine administration is expected to begin this week, with doses going to healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine prioritization guidelines.

VDH anticipates the COVID-19 vaccine being widely available to the community by summer 2021, but people are being encouraged to continue taking the proper steps to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.