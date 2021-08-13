High winds, heavy rain and lightning sweep through Central Virginia Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fed by heat in the mid 90s and the high humidity over Central Virginia this afternoon, severe storms swept eastward through Central Virginia between 4 and 7 p.m.

From the map above, you can see almost all of the damage reports were from north of the James River, which is where the forecast anticipated the worst of the weather would be.

The first of the severe storms came out of Charlottesville crossing through Louisa and into Goochland between 4:30 and 6 p.m. That storm faded out as it moved into the Metro Richmond area.







However at the same time another strong storm developed between Ashland and Doswell. You can see in these pictures sent to us by an 8News Viewer near Doswell the lightning with the storm.

That storm moved to the northeast into Caroline where it produced some wind damage before moving into the Northern Neck and out of the area.





Tomorrow, a cold front will move into the area with the risk of more showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area with a Marginal Risk of severe storms for storms with strong damaging winds. There is also a potential for flooding as heavy downpours are also expected to occur.