Richmond businessman sentenced to 11 months in prison for employee tax fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond businessman was sentenced to 11 months in prison after failing to pay nearly one million dollars in employee taxes, according to the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Rama Gogineni was sentenced on Feb. 10. In addition to jail time, he was also ordered to pay the IRS $980,219.01 for restitution and three years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Gogineni was the president and director of Computech Systems, Inc., a technology consulting services firm in Richmond. The IRS said he was responsible for collecting, truthfully accounting for, and paying over Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from his employees’ wages.

According to court records, from about 2007 through 2015 Gogineni failed to pay nearly one million dollars in employee taxes. The IRS said he entered three separate installment agreements to make these payments, but defaulted each time.

Gogineni pled guilty on Sept. 3, and must report to his designated institution by noon on April 30.