Richmond city council breaks glass ceiling, Mayor Levar Stoney sworn in for second term

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was sworn in for his second term on Monday. Hours later, the most women to ever serve on Richmond’s city council officially claimed their new titles.

Seven of nine councilmembers are now women. Cynthia Newbille was re-elected council president and Ellen Robertson re-elected vice-president.

Former Councilwomen Kim Gray forfeited her leadership position when she lost the mayoral race against Levar Stoney. She was officially replaced by Katherine Jordan on Monday. Former Councilman Chris Hilbert did not run for re-election, which paved the way for Ann-Frances Lambert’s eventual victory.

Holding his late father’s bible, Stoney was sworn in for a second term at noon Monday. He took the opportunity to highlight his mindset heading in to another four years as mayor. “Yes, we must continue to fill the potholes, pave the streets, pick up the trash, and issue the permits on time. But my priority will always be serving as a champion for the Richmonders burdened by generational poverty, who’ve historically been subject to the stifling nature of systemic racism,” he said. “I think 2020 essentially illuminated some of those barriers and put it all on front street.”

Stoney said he will prioritize “equity” and “justice” while aiming to make City Hall and its resources more accessible to residents. He’s also committed to working with the private sector to build 4,000 new affordable housing units before his tenure ends.

As the new city council takes shape, Stoney said he is looking forward to growing relationships with his new and old colleagues on council. “I think you’re going to see me lean in to more of the relationship building this time around.”

The newly reelected mayor said 2020 was a year of reckoning, but said the city had the opportunity to “turn the reckoning into reconciliation.” He said this year has shown him that residents want more from their government, to be brought to the table, and to be a part of the solution for building a more equitable city.

“The bottom line is this — Richmonders want more, and deserve, more than the status quo and you’re willing to come to the table to make it happen,” he said. “And that’s important, because we have a lot of work ahead of us if we want to build a city that meaningfully reflects the lessons learned not only in 2020 but also the centuries throughout our unique tumultuous history.”

Stoney’s to-do-list also includes transforming public housing and taking steps to generate more Black and brown homeowners.

