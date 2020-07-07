Richmond City Council members propose police reform legislature

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council members Stephanie Lynch and Michael Jones announced Tuesday morning they would be proposing a series of legislature surrounding police reforms.

“The removal of the Confederate Monuments is a symbolic declaration, but we stand poised

and ready to deliver action and change through policy,” the joint announcement said.

Here is the proposed legislature:

A resolution to start the community input process for a Police Civilian Review Board;

A resolution to create a coordinated public safety mental health crisis response system, more commonly known as the “Marcus Alert”

A resolution to demilitarize the police force, which would ban the use of rubber bullets, chemical irritants and other militarize force on peaceful assemblies

A resolution to require the administration to provide recommendations on the Richmond Department of Police’s budget regarding reallocation of funding towards community mental health supports and other relevant supportive programs

A resolution for a full review of the Richmond Police Department’s executive management and organizational structure with recommendations for improvement

A resolution requiring the Commonwealth’s Attorney to develop recommendations for a budget amendment that would achieve pay parity with the Office of the Public Defender

“This is by no means an all-expansive list and we know we have much work ahead, but we recognize the importance of this moment and the time to roll up our sleeves and act is now,” the announcement said. “The events of the past several weeks have rocked us to our core and we are more than ready to begin the healing process, build on the good work that we have already done and continue making changes together, with and for our black community.”

These items will come to the full body of the City Council on July 27.

