Richmond councilman Parker Agelasto announces ‘exceptionally difficult’ decision to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilman Parker Agelasto sent an email to his constituents Tuesday notifying him that he has resigned.
It was revealed months ago that Agelasto was no longer living in Richmond’s 5th District where he served.
Agelasto had already announced last November that he wouldn’t seek re-election, but in his letter Tuesday he explained that he will leave November 30 and that there will be a special election for his seat.
