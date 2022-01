RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A very chilly night is on the way to the area in Central Virginia. Our overnight lows will be dropping into the teens. However, we will retain a little bit of a breeze overnight, which will help keep us just a bit milder than if the winds went to calm. That will introduce a little bit of a windchill factor, but that won’t affect your car or the pipes.

We are in for well chilled sunshine tomorrow with a large fair-weather system anchored right over us. The skies will be clear, but the depth of the cold air over us will limit us to only warm into the middle 30s.