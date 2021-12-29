Richmond Fire Department battles abandoned house fire Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department battled a house fire in the Brauers area this afternoon.

RFD responded to the fire happening in an abandoned house on 1914 North 23rd Street around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday,

Once on scene, firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the house, and managed to put out the first-floor fire in about 10 minutes.

Photo Credit Richmond Fire Department Twitter

The fire department marked the incident under control at 12:39 p.m., confirmed that there were no utilities connected to the abandoned house, and made sure the home was well ventilated.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, no injuries were reported.