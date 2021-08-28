Richmond firefighters finish mowing the lawn of a resident treated for heat stroke on Saturday

A crew member of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 22 finished mowing the lawn of a southside resident treated for heat stroke on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Richmond Fire Department/Facebook)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Richmond Fire Department went the extra mile when responding to a call of a person having a heat stroke on Saturday.

Engine 22 and crew arrived to Kinsley Avenue in Richmond’s southside and found the person overheated from cutting grass.

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.

The engine’s crew stuck around afterwards and finished mowing the person’s lawn.

With the heat index forecasted to be near or above triple digits, it’s always a good reminder to hydrate before doing any physical activity outdoors this time of year. And it’s also great to recognize the signs of a heat stroke.