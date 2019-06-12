Richmond Flying Squirrels prepare as host of Eastern League All-Star game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the 10-year anniversary of the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the jewel of the season will be next month’s Eastern League All-Star Game. Squirrels vice president and COO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell has big plans for the festivities, which will run from July 7-10.



“I can promise you this, Natalie. We are going to do everything in our power to make this one of the most special times in the lives of the players that play in this game. It is one of our singular and most important goals, along with making the fans have great memories as well, for the players to walk away and the managers and the coaches as well to walk away and say that they were thrilled to be selected to play in this game and we love Richmond and we are going to come back to Richmond,” Parnell said.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.