RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Customers of Richmond Gas Works will see a 15% bump in their monthly bill starting in October.

This is due to a nationwide increase in the cost of natural gas. For the average customer, bills will rise almost $13.

By law, Richmond Gas Works must pass on the cost to customers, dollar to dollar, without any mark-up.

Customers having difficulty keeping up with their bills may be eligible for assistance.