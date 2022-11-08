RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Sitter & Barefoot Veterans Care Center is climbing up in the ranks. Newsweek Magazine recently named it the “Best Nursing Home in Virginia.”

The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer’s, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America’s best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.

“It is my honor to congratulate the outstanding team of caregivers at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” says DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “Our Virginia veterans deserve nothing less than the absolutely best care available for their service and sacrifice to our Commonwealth and Nation. This is the standard of care they receive at Sitter & Barfoot and why it has earned this ranking of Virginia’s Best Nursing Home.”

The Sitter & Barefoot Veterans Care Center is one of two nursing homes operated by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services. VDS will be operating two new facilities next year when the Puller Veterans Care Center and Jones & Cabacoy Veteran Center open.