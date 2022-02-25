RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to two separate arson incidents in the city on Wednesday.

Malik Seabron (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

On Feb. 23, at about 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue for the report of arson by an adult male who had left the scene. Once officers arrived on scene, they began an arson investigation.

Nearly two hours later, at 6:11 p.m., officers were called to an arson that happened in a parking deck in the 500 block of South 5th Street which damaged two vehicles. The incident turned out to be in the Richmond CoStar parking deck.

Officers located the suspect in the 900 block of East Byrd Street and took him into custody.

18-year-old Malik Seabron was identified as the offender in both incidents. He has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling for the Southlawn Avenue incident and other charges are pending, according to police.