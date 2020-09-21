Man arrested for Midlothian Turnpike shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department reported the arrest of Sayvon Knight for possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to a shooting that occurred in August. Additional charges are pending.

Sayvon A. Knight’s booking photo provided by RPD

Members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and First Precinct Focus Mission Team arrested Knight on Sept. 15.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 29 around 3:30 a.m at the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. On the scene of the shooting police found one female suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LATEST HEADLINES: