RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for more than three weeks.

According to police, 18-year-old Kab Ashraf Ali Nagi was last seen on the 700 block of West Carnation Street on Tuesday, April 26.

Nagi was last seen driving a grey 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia tags UDH-6076.

Anyone with information regarding Nagi’s whereabouts is asked to call 804-646-6764 or 804-870-1000.