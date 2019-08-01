Police: Nearly two dozen windows shot out at 2 Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after nearly two dozen windows were shot out at MLK Middle and MLK Preschool Thursday morning. Investigators say this has been an ongoing problem at both schools.

“At approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, unknown person(s) used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out 22 windows from MLK Preschool and the rear door panel of MLK Middle School,” Richmond Police explained in a release.

A police spokesperson told 8News there have been 10 instances of the windows to the preschool and middle school being destroyed by mostly juvenile offenders.

🚨 Police are investigating after 8 windows were shot out with BB guns at a Richmond preschool overnight.



This is the second time something like this has happened at the same preschool within the last two months. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/jfdlaL1OAM — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) August 1, 2019

“Detectives have identified multiple juveniles from previous instances. There is no indication at this time whether the same juveniles are involved in this recent incident,” RPD added.

Detectives and school officials are attempting to view the limited evidentiary video footage that is available.

An RPS spokesperson said repairs are being made to make sure the building is secure and safe. A crew there to fix the glass tells 8News new glass has to be special ordered, so the windows will not be completely fixed today. They are making temporary repairs in the meantime. The crew is putting tape on the inside edges to make sure no one gets cut on the glass.

The RPS spokesperson said there are no students at the school at this point in the summer. One staff member was moved to another site to complete the day’s work.

