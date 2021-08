RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a death near Mosby Court in Richmond’s East End.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 6:30 a.m. this morning, and found a man with gunshot wounds dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the Richmond Police Department, the medical examiner is now determining the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sleems at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.