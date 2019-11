Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a male with a gunshot wound walked into VCU Medical Center at 12:19 a.m., Saturday.

Police say the victim was shot in his upper body but is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the victim told them the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Coalter Street.

Officers say they did receive a call for random gunfire around the same time.

An investigation is underway.