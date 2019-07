RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer and another driver were involved in a crash early Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Ryland and Grace streets.

Richmond Police believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash on the part of the civilian driver.

Both the officer and other driver were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

