Richmond Police seek 3 men wanted for attacking, robbing homeless man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have released new photos of two of the three suspects wanted for attacking, robbing a homeless man earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Grace Street for a robbery on Wednesday, June. When they arrived the victim said three men has attacked and robbed him around 10:09 p.m.

“The victim stated he was sleeping outside in the 300 block of East Franklin Street when three male suspects woke him up and told them he couldn’t sleep at that location,” RPD said.

According to police, the victim said three men told him they’d take him to a safe place to sleep.

“The suspects then saw the victim enter the alleyway between the 400 block of East Grace and Franklin Streets,” RPD said. “The men then began attacking the victim and struck him in the head. They took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.”

The suspects headed east in the alleyway and turned north on 5th Street toward Broad Street.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to call Fourth Precinct Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-4996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.