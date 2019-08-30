Richmond Police seize crack cocaine, cash and collectible coins after vehicle stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crack cocaine, cash and collectible coins. That’s just some of the items confiscated by Richmond Police following a stop at Greshamwood Place and Midlothian Turnpike Friday morning.

The driver, who police did not identify, had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Once he was taken into custody, police charged him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to Richmond Police, a search of the accused’s vehicle yielded more than an ounce of powder/crack cocaine, more than $1,000 in cash and more than $1,000 in collective quarters.