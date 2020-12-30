Richmond restaurants celebrate New Year’s Eve early under Northam’s executive order

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. is presenting a challenge for restaurants and bars when it comes to plans for New Year’s Eve.

Tang & Biscuit is one establishment thinking outside of the box for the holiday. The social club will be ringing in 2021 “British style.”

“We will actually celebrate at 7 p.m. because that is going to be midnight in the UK. I’m originally from there, that’s where my family starts calling me at 7 o’clock so that’s kind of where the idea came from,” said Gary Chadwick, CEO and President of Tang & Biscuit.

Under the governor’s executive order, establishments serving booze must stop alcohol sales, consumption and possession by 10 p.m.

“New Year’s Eve is obviously a popular celebration. We didn’t want to take that away from everybody,” Chadwick told 8News.

The ticketed event starts at 5 p.m.

It will feature live music and British themed food and drinks. Chadwick said everyone will be seated at socially distanced tables in parties no greater than 10 people.

After the challenges of 2020, he is looking forward to the new year. “We’re hopeful for the vaccine and for 2021 to bounce back,” Chadwick said.

Other Richmond restaurants and bars are following a similar theme: