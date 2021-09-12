Richmond school board meets Monday taking up recommendations on school resource officers, latest on George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond school board will be meeting on Monday taking on a packed agenda.

School board members will receive a recommendation for action on school resource officers, and there will also be an update on fall reopening. Additionally, they will address the latest on the George Wythe construction project.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and will be live streamed on the Richmond Public Schools Facebook page.

Written public comments to be read must be submitted by 1 p.m. Monday.