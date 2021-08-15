Richmond school board meets Monday to discuss reopening plans, school resource officers and George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will be holding a meeting on Monday, Aug. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1000 Mosby St, Richmond, VA 23223).

Board members will be going through the upcoming fall reopening plans. They will also get an update on the construction of the new George Wythe High School.

The district will also review superintendent Jason Kamras’s recommendations for re-imaging school resource officers. There are multiple changes being suggested.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the RPS Facebook page.