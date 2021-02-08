Richmond school board votes to renew superintendent’s contract for four more years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to renew Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract for four more years. The board came to this decision at a meeting on Monday night.

Six board members voted for the renewal and three voted against it. The three voting against were Mariah White, Kenya Gibson and Stephanie Rizzi.

Kamras spoke following the vote saying serving as the Richmond Public Schools superintendent has been the “greatest honor” of his life.

“I’m overjoyed that I’ll have the opportunity to continue serving for the next four years,” Kamras said.

He goes on to say that he and the rest of the school district have an “enormous” amount of work to do regarding COVID and beyond. Saying he wants to achieve all of the Dreams4RPS goals.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Kamras said. “Now, let’s get to work.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement applauding the board for their decision. He says Kamras’ Dreams4RPS plan will help fix underperformance and dysfunction in RPS.

“After constant leadership shuffling, RPS families deserve the opportunity to let him see it through,” Stoney said.