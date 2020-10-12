Richmond to offer curbside tax relief document pickup for elderly and disabled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting this month, the City of Richmond Finance Department will pick up application materials for those interested in applying for the city’s Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled Program.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we know some seniors are uncomfortable visiting public spaces like a post office or City Hall,” said John Wack, Finance Director. “We want everyone eligible for this program to participate, but transportation and public health concerns are very real barriers to participation. With curbside document pickup, we can remove that barrier.”

If requested, the Department of Finance staff will visit the provided address to pick up application materials from resident.

If you are interested in curbside pickup, you can call 804-646-6015 to request the service. The deadline for requests is Oct. 28.

To learn more about the program, visit the Finance Department’s website.

