RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, local business co-owner Trey Owens learned his restaurant JewFro had been vandalized overnight. The store’s front window was smashed and his iconic “JewFro” sign was destroyed.

“JewFro is a dream come true for me,” Owens said. He noted the restaurant holds a special place in local business owners’ hearts.

Because of supply-chain issues and inflation, Owens said the act of vandalism will be more harmful than usual.

Credit: William R Owens III

“Something that probably could have been an easy fix prior to all of this is going to take me forever,” Owens said. He added that the damage is estimated to cost between $4,000 to $5,000 — at least. In the meantime, the business will remain open. However, there’s no official signage.

“Nobody will know what this building is, they won’t see my sign that says ‘JewFro’,” Owens said.

He welcomes any local artists to reach out if they are interested in testing out a new temporary sign on the “blank canvas” currently protecting his storefront. Owens noted the community has shown extensive support for the business. His post on social media garnered nearly 1,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“I’m getting chills right now just thinking about it,” Owens said.

Credit: William R Owens III

Owens said the business was created to showcase a combination of unique cultures, fostering love and appreciation. He hopes the criminal act against his business wasn’t intentionally targeting the small minority-owned business.

“I’ve been through worse. I’ve been through a lot worse right here in the city, so a broken window is not going to stop me,” he said.

Anyone who may have any information about the crime should contact the Richmond Police Department.