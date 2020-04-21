Rite Aid to start coronavirus testing in the Richmond area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rite Aid announced it is going to start on-site testing for COVID-19 in the Richmond area starting Thursday, April 23.

Testing will take place at the Rite Aid on 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights in the store’s parking lot, and people need to remain in their car the entire time. The pharmacy said the self-testing site will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will be able to conduct about 200 tests a day.

Rite Aid said they will only test people who meet the Center for Disease Control’s testing guidelines. You can find the organization’s testing criteria here. In addition, testing will be free to people who meet CDC’s criteria.

This is the company’s 25th on-site testing location for the virus in the country. They expect to conduct about 5,000 tests a day nationwide.

Qualify to get tested?

If you are qualified to get tested, click here to pre-register for a time slot. Patients need to bring government-issued identification and be at least 18 years old.

