Roanoke, Virginia sees flooding, swift water rescues

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR News) – Roanoke Fire and EMS crews had to perform two separate swift water rescues following flooding in Roanoke Wednesday night.
The first rescue happened at 9:20 near the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane.
Crews were called out to rescue a person trapped inside of vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The second rescue happened just before 11 at the intersection of Bennington Street and Edgerton Avenue SE.
Swift water crews had to rescue three people from a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
A third rescue happened just after one o’clock Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of 13th Street for a person trapped in a car.
No one was hurt in this incident.
Lieutenant Kyle Inman from Roanoke Fire and EMS says their boats were ready and crews were prepared to act if needed. They even had extra swift water technicians working overtime to wait and see what the weather brings.
Lt. Inman says flood waters are very dangerous and you should always avoid them. There are baracades and road closures to help people keep a safe distance away.
“The most important thing is if you don’t have a real true need to be out stay home tonight. It’s going to be dark and that’s just going to add an element to the dangerousness of this situation. You’re going to have trouble seeing and it’s very easy to come upon a flooded roadway before you really have enough time to do anything about it,” said Lt. Inman.
There are many road closures due to flooding. People are asked to obey the signs and not drive past the barricades.
