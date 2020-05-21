Roanoke, Virginia sees flooding, swift water rescues

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR News) – Roanoke Fire and EMS crews had to perform two separate swift water rescues following flooding in Roanoke Wednesday night.

The first rescue happened at 9:20 near the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane.

Crews were called out to rescue a person trapped inside of vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The second rescue happened just before 11 at the intersection of Bennington Street and Edgerton Avenue SE.

Swift water crews had to rescue three people from a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A third rescue happened just after one o’clock Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of 13th Street for a person trapped in a car.

At 1:20am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block for a person trapped in a vehicle in flooded waters. Units arrived to find one occupant in the vehicle who was rescued by swift water crews. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/9kY6kNMlpx — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) May 21, 2020

No one was hurt in this incident.

Lieutenant Kyle Inman from Roanoke Fire and EMS says their boats were ready and crews were prepared to act if needed. They even had extra swift water technicians working overtime to wait and see what the weather brings.

This is the Roanoke River underneath the walnut avenue bridge. The water keeps rising. It was at 13 feet when we first got here and now it’s at 14. pic.twitter.com/9wE538vJTD — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) May 21, 2020

Lt. Inman says flood waters are very dangerous and you should always avoid them. There are baracades and road closures to help people keep a safe distance away.

“The most important thing is if you don’t have a real true need to be out stay home tonight. It’s going to be dark and that’s just going to add an element to the dangerousness of this situation. You’re going to have trouble seeing and it’s very easy to come upon a flooded roadway before you really have enough time to do anything about it,” said Lt. Inman.

Covering flooding today. The constant rain we’ve seen has left the water no where to go. This is Greenhill Park in Roanoke County. This part of the park is closed due to flooding. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/pPk8hL9tHz — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) May 21, 2020

There are many road closures due to flooding. People are asked to obey the signs and not drive past the barricades.

