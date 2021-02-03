Rocky from West Virginia needs your help in winning America’s Favorite Pet contest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Fairmont feline who survived being hit by a car needs your help to win a pet contest.

Meet Rocky, he was brought to Fairmont Veterinary Hospital three years ago as a good Samaritan case. He had severe injuries to his spine and pelvis. The long-haired gray cat will always have neurological deficiencies but that doesn’t stop him from being adored by the staff at the hospital where he lives.

Now, he is in a national pet competition where he currently sits in 5th place.

“It’s America’s Favorite Pet,” Veterinarian Dr. Scott Moore explained. “It’s basically, as far as I understand it, a group of pets that people have submitted to try to get people to vote for them so they can be named America’s favorite pet.

Not only will the top dog and cat win the “opp-paw-tunity” of a lifetime by winning “America’s Favorite Pet,” but they will also be featured in the pages of Dogster and Catster Magazine respectively, and each take home a $5,000 cash prize.

Rocky’s entry to the contest stated that he should be the favorite cat because he needs to know that he is appreciated for all of the light he has brought to the people around him.

“He has made so many people who have met him smile and ask about his progress,” the entry explained. “His recovery has been such a positive thing and he has brought so many people together in helping him. His attitude has been wonderful through all of this and he continues to make us smile. I work at a veterinary hospital and have been so lucky to have caring doctors to help along the way. Rock has his own “suite” there as well as at our home.”

If you would like to help Rocky become America’s Favorite Pet, you can do so by clicking here. Voting can be completed once a day. The voting period for the top 15 ends on February 11th at 11 p.m.